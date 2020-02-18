Stratford News: Arrest After Fight At High School

Stratford-Stefan Thomas age 18 of Stratford was arrested following an altercation at Stratford High School on 02-13-2020. During the incident Thomas refused to leave the school property when directed by school staff and the school resource officer.

When confronted by the school officer Thomas attacked the officer at which time he was subdued and taken into custody. Thomas was charged with:

Criminal Trespass 1 st, Criminal Mischief 3 rd, Interfering with an Officer 92cts), Assault on a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Threatening.

Thomas was held on a $100,000 dollar bond and scheduled to appear in court on 02-27-2020. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released for injuries sustained.

