Stratford Library Giving Day

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street will be participating in Fairfield County’s Community Foundation annual “Giving Day” on Thursday, February 27 th .

This is a 24-hour online event to “Give Where You Live” and support the work of local non-profits like the local Library. Funds raised on “Giving Day” will be used to refresh the Stratford Library’s Career Center. The Library’s goal is to raise $2000 in order to purchase two new computer tables and an interactive smart board to improve the Center and make it more useful. In 2019 the Library’s three Career Center computers were used for over 1,560 sessions by job searchers and adult students. Librarians taught 25 technology classes in the space.

The Library hopes to continue this invaluable service for Library users and job seekers and “Giving Day” will be of great assistance in bringing our plans to fruition. Each contribution of as little as $10 can make an impact in 24 hours. Further information about “Giving Day” will be available at the Stratford Library. Patrons may also donate directly online by visiting the link on the Library website: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

