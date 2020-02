Stratford- The Stratford Police Department has been alerted to a recent increase in thefts from and of motor vehicles in the north end, Huntington Road area of town. If anyone has information regarding the activity or sees anyone or anything suspicious they are asked to call and report the activity. The 24 hour number for Police Dispatch is 203-385-4100. As a reminder do not leave valuables or keys in your cars and lock all vehicles when not attended.

