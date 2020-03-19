Bridgeport News: Arrests Made

2020-#Bridgeport CT–This morning, members of the Bridgeport Police ESU team assisted Detectives Harper and Santora on executing an arrest and search warrants for Antonio Johnson Jr. DOB: 1/10/93. The arrest warrant stems from an incident with a large group of dirt bikes and quads causing a nuisance on city streets. The suspect Antonio Johnson Jr. DOB: 1/10/93 also threatened a Police Officer and his family. The investigation led to obtaining an arrest warrant, with a $60,000 bond, for various threatening and motor vehicle violations and a search warrant was also obtained seeking items of evidence from the incident.

The search of Antonio’s residence at 213 Deforest Avenue resulted in the seizure of a 2017 Yamaha dirt bike and a loaded .38 caliber revolver. Antonio is a convicted felon, has a violent criminal history and is currently on federal probation/pretrial for another firearm offense. Based on the firearm seizure this morning, probable cause was developed for an additional arrest warrant charging Antonio with Criminal Possession of a Firearm and a court set bond of $250,000. Antonio Johnson Jr. was taken into custody pursuant to the arrest warrants with a total of $310,000 in bonds.

This press release is made possible by: