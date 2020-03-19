Bridgeport News: Parking Permits Being Enforced

UPDATE: A city official looked into this because “they understand” what people are going through. The parks department and parking officials do no want to ticket anyone during these times. Although most of the parks are gated, they have no issue if you want to park along the beach to walk, including Seaside Park. Police were called to St. Mary’s by a resident. The police investigated to ensure there was no large gathering to prevent possible spreading of the virus.

2020-03-19@5:34pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police are at St. Mary’s by the Sea enforcing parking permits.

