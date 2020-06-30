Westport Parks and Recreation Department Update

#Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava is pleased to announce the following Parks and Recreation Department updates.

Longshore Golf Course:

As of June 27, 2020, two players may share a golf cart. Both players must wear face-covering while in the cart and the same person must be the driver of the cart the entire time. Exception: members of the same household will not be required to wear a face-covering while sharing a cart and valid drivers may alternate.

Tennis Courts:

The tennis courts at Longshore Club Park will be closed for maintenance on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12:30 pm for the remainder of the day and will reopen at 8 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

As of June 27, 2020, all tennis courts at Longshore Club Park, Staples High School, Town Farm and Doubleday (behind Saugatuck School) will be open for both singles and doubles play.

Platform Tennis and Pickleball Courts :

As of June 27, 2020, all platform tennis and pickleball courts will be open for both singles and doubles play.

Lifeguards and Longshore Pools:

As of July 1, 2020, lifeguards will be staffing Compo and Burying Hill beaches during the usual hours of 10 am – 6 pm. All regular beach rules will be enforced, in addition to all COVID-19 related rules. The use of boogie boards and skimboards will be permitted. The Longshore Pools will remain closed at this time due to the State of Connecticut restrictions and limited staffing resources.

Fava stated, “The Parks and Recreation Department has determined that it is best to focus our limited staffing resources at the beaches where we have the largest number of users. By focusing our lifeguards at Compo and Burying Hill, we hope to increase our ability to provide lifeguards throughout the summer by following best practices related to staffing during COVID-19.” Fava also stated, “The Department will continue to monitor the guidance from the State and should restrictions ease, and we can staff appropriately, we will re-evaluate the possibility of opening the pool complex.”

Social distancing and face-covering rules must be followed at all Westport Parks and Recreation facilities.

For updates, please check the Town website at westportct.gov/covid19 or #reopenwestportct.

