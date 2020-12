2020-12-06@2:30AMish– State police say a wrong-way driver on the Route 8/25 connector was the cause for two to die in a crash near exit three overnight. State Police accident report says Kye Jackson of Stratford and Tyler Field Stevens of Shelton were the two that died in the crash. The accident report stated that Stevens was traveling north in the southbound lane and collided head-on in the right-hand lane.

This news report is made possible by: