Governor’s Staff Test Positive For Covid

HARTFORD, CT – Paul Mounds, chief of staff for the Office of the Governor, today announced that a member of Governor Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, SARS CoV-2. The staff member was in the proximity of Governor Lamont as recently as Thursday, but the governor does not meet the criteria for close contact as outlined in the CDC guidelines. The individual is experiencing mild symptoms and is in self-isolation. Governor Lamont is feeling well and will be at his private residents through the weekend and has no events scheduled. He will undergo regularly scheduled testing in the coming days. Contact tracing is underway, and all members of the Lamont administration who have been in close contact with the staff member will self-quarantine.

“We have implemented further protocols to limit contact with the governor, but this is yet another reminder that the virus is spreading across our state and the across the country,” Mounds said. “We all must continue to keep our guard up by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and taking necessary precautions like washing our hands regularly. Our administration, as we have demonstrated already, will take this case seriously and abide by the guidelines.”

