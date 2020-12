#Norwalk CT–On December 1 at around 11:45pm officers responded to Suncrest Road a report of shots fired. Arriving

officers found one victim with a minor gunshot wound. Detectives were called to the scene to

investigate. This case remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau and anyone with information

is asked to call the Detective John Sura at 203-854-3011.

