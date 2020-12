#Southport CT–#Fairfield CT– A fire back on July 27, 1918 in Southport. The fire department relied on well water to put out fires. People insured the premise and furniture separately. When the firefighters realized they could do nothing to combat the fire they proceeded to rescue the furniture. The house was insured for $1,000 and the homeowner said the building could not be erected for less than $3,000.

Like to reminisce? Visit my new website at TheRetroSite.com