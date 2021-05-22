Homicide – Suncrest Road: UPDATE

#Norwalk CT– On Thursday May 20, 2021 at approximately 12:18 PM, the Norwalk Police Department responded toreports of shots fired in the area of 160 Suncrest Road and located a gunshot victim, who was rapidly transported to Norwalk Hospital with life threatening injuries. In the early morning hours of May 21,

2021 the victim died as a result of the injuries he sustained.



The victim, Timothy Cantey, was a 19 year old resident of South Norwalk. The investigation, now a

homicide investigation, is active and ongoing. Detectives believe that the attack was not random, but

targeted, and continue to follow all possible leads.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident

contact Detective Imparato at (203)854-3190, or by email at: cimparato@norwalkct.org. Those wishing

to remain anonymous, may provide information using the methods listed below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

This press release was made possible by: