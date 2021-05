#Norwalk CT– 0543hrs. this morning Norwalk Fire responded to a Structure fire at 7 Reynolds St. owned by Norwalk Linen Service CO.

The fire was already coming through the roof when companies arrived. Five engines & two truck companies responded with 33 firefighters. It took approximately 1 ½ hours to bring the fire under control.

The building is posted unfit for occupancy and is still under investigation . There were no injuries reported.