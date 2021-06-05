Fairfield to Conduct Survey On Housing Needs

The Affordable Housing Committee is expected to complete work on an update to the Town’s Affordable Housing Plan by early next year. FAIRFIELD – For the next few weeks, the Town of Fairfield will be conducting a community survey about housing needs in Fairfield and possible housing strategies for the future. The Town is updating its 2014 Housing Plan and 2016 Plan of Conservation and Development – both of which look at the current and anticipated future housing needs in Fairfield. The survey is an opportunity for Fairfield residents to provide input about their housing experiences and feedback about housing options that Fairfield might consider.

The survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Fairfield_2021_Housing_Survey The survey should only take 5-7 minutes to complete and will help the Town of Fairfield plan for the future of the community for decades to come. The survey will be open for responses through mid-July. The Affordable Housing Committee was recently tasked by the Board of Selectmen with updating the Town’s Affordable Housing Plan. A copy of the current Plan, as well as a summary of the actions taken since the Plan was adopted,

Current state law requires communities to develop or update their housing plans every five years by June of 2022. Survey findings will be shared with various Town Boards, including the Affordable Housing Committee and the Town Plan & Zoning Commission, to assist with future planning. Additionally, the results will be posted on the Affordable Housing Committee webpage of the Town of Fairfield’s website. First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said, “I encourage Fairfield residents to participate in the survey to help ensure that we understand our community’s aspirations and goals.”

