VETERANS INCLUDED IN COST OF WAR ACT

WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) applauded the unveiling of the Comprehensive and Overdue Support for Troops (COST) of War Act today with several provisions he championed to establish presumptive conditions and provide benefits to thousands of toxic exposure veterans, including Palomares and K2 veterans. The legislation will be considered tomorrow during a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee markup.

“This landmark legislation will provide veterans suffering from the effects of toxic exposure with the long-overdue health care and benefits they deserve,” said Blumenthal. “It will also vastly improve the process for establishing new presumptive conditions, rooting it in science and making it easier for veterans. I’m proud that measures I’ve long advocated for to help Palomares and K2 veterans are part of this comprehensive bill. I look forward to working with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to pass the COST of War Act and make good on America’s promise to take care of our nation’s bravest.”

Blumenthal secured the inclusion of several specific provisions in the COST of War Act, based on his Palomares Veterans Act and K2 Veterans Care Act including:

· Recognizing Exposure Status of Palomares Veterans : The COST of War Act includes language Blumenthal authored and secured to grant radiation-exposed veteran status to veterans who participated in the 1960s cleanup of the crashed B-52 carrying nuclear weapons off the coast of Palomares, Spain. The expansion of status will grant Palomares veterans access to VA care and benefits.

· Expanding Eligibility to K2 Veterans : At Blumenthal’s urging, the COST of War Act expands health care eligibility for certain toxic exposure veterans and establishes a presumption of service connection for certain diseases associated with exposure to other toxins. This includes the veterans who served at Karshi-Khanabad Air Base (K2) in Uzbekistan who have been exposed to multiple cancer-causing toxic chemicals and radiological hazards, including burn pits.

