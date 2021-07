2021-07-11@1:50am— #Bridgeport News: Another news warrior called to let me know that 2 women were robbed going to their on Main at Federal Street. Taken was their purses and cellphones. This is the kind of news not being reported. I’ll hear the shootings and stabbings but street robberies are not being reported. Message me on Facebook or phone/text 203-769-6961. I just want to keep you safe!

