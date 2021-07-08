Bridgeport News: Home Invasion

2021-07-08@12:15PMish– #Bridgeport CT– Viewers reported to me that there was a home invasion on Jewett Avenue near Peet Street. An elderly woman was followed home and the home invader forced his was in to her home by an armed suspect. The suspected got away on foot with nothing for his troubles. This is the type of warning along with other crimes of opportunity until Mayor Ganim took the access to the Bridgeport Police radio access away from the press, giving the illusion of a crime free city

This news report is made possible by: