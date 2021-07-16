Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– Last night, members of the Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit, and The Gang Task Force, arrested Dondre Nesmith (DOB: 10/23/1995 of 652 Dewey St) for the July 12th murder of Javier Flores. Search warrants were executed on Nesmith’s home and on his car. During an interview, Nesmith admitted to shooting Flores in retaliation for Flores and another man robbing him and forcing him to strip out of his clothes.

Nesmith is charged with Murder. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and will appear in court in the morning.

This arrest is a result of the hard work by Detective Winkler, who was the lead detective on the case, and the other members of the Homicide and Identification Units. Additionally, members of the Fusion Center and The Gang Task Force played key roles in solving the case.