Bridgeport News: Stand-Off

2021-07-16 @ 11:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– Last night was an incident that was being reported as a stand-off or an barricaded incident. Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received a call that was described as a possible barricaded armed suspect when a woman called indicating a known person threatened her with a weapon and is possibly on-site at the location. To err on the side of safety and based on the callers information, the Bridgeport Police responded with the Emergency Service Units (ESU). Negotiators determined that the male party was no longer on scene.. As a precaution, BPD ESU cleared the house anyway. Police are actively investigating this incident.