2021-07-14@11:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police confirmed a tip from our news warrior that two people walked in to the emergency room at St. Vincent’s Hospital with graze wounds from gunfire to the head. They said it occurred on upper Main Street near the gas station ne Overland Avenue.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BRIDGEPORT POLICE AT 203-576-TIPS.

