Bridgeport Warns Residents of Confirmed Case of Rabies

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport and Animal Control have been notified that a bat in the residence of the Brooklawn area has tested positive for rabies.

Bridgeport Animal Control officials advise residents to proceed with caution when coming in contact with stray and wild animals. If you come in contact with any wildlife that you fear may be rabid, do not approach. Watch out for unusual animal behaviors such as:

bats active during daylight hours

excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth

aggressive behaviors

If you find a bat in your home, do not approach or try to rid the bat yourself. Call Bridgeport Animal Control.

Report any unusual animal behavior to Bridgeport’s Animal Control Office at 203-576-7671. For more information on rabies vector species, visit cdc.gov/rabies/

