Norwalk News: Narcotic Trafficking Arrest

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Norwalk Police Department
Special Services Division arrested brothers Giovanny Padilla and John Padilla after
locating a large amount of cocaine and money at their residence.
A six month long investigation into the brothers’ involvement in narcotics trafficking
across the Greater Norwalk Area provided enough evidence to apply for a search
warrant of their residence, 133 Monterey Place, building 1, apartment 2. Approximately
260 grams of powder cocaine and $8,000 in United States Currency were located there
and seized, in addition to a vehicle, four cell phones, computers and other electronics
used to facilitate narcotics trafficking.
This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected in the future in connection
to this investigation.
Arrested: Giovanny Padilla, 26 years old, of 133 Monterey Place, building 1, apartment 2.
Charges: Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics within 1,500 ft of school/housing
project, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell over One Ounce, Possession with Intent to
Sell within 1,500 feet, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug
Paraphernalia with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia within 1,500 feet.
Bond: $50,000
Arrested: Johnny Padilla, 21 years old, of 133 Monterey Place, building 1, apartment 2.
Charges: Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics within 1,500 ft of school/housing
project, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell over One Ounce, Possession with Intent to
Sell within 1,500 feet,
Bond: $50,000
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,
followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)