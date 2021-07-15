Norwalk News: Narcotic Trafficking Arrest

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Norwalk Police Department

Special Services Division arrested brothers Giovanny Padilla and John Padilla after

locating a large amount of cocaine and money at their residence.



A six month long investigation into the brothers’ involvement in narcotics trafficking

across the Greater Norwalk Area provided enough evidence to apply for a search

warrant of their residence, 133 Monterey Place, building 1, apartment 2. Approximately

260 grams of powder cocaine and $8,000 in United States Currency were located there

and seized, in addition to a vehicle, four cell phones, computers and other electronics

used to facilitate narcotics trafficking.



This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected in the future in connection

to this investigation.

Arrested: Giovanny Padilla, 26 years old, of 133 Monterey Place, building 1, apartment 2.

Charges: Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics within 1,500 ft of school/housing

project, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell over One Ounce, Possession with Intent to

Sell within 1,500 feet, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia within 1,500 feet.

Bond: $50,000

Arrested: Johnny Padilla, 21 years old, of 133 Monterey Place, building 1, apartment 2.

Charges: Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics within 1,500 ft of school/housing

project, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell over One Ounce, Possession with Intent to

Sell within 1,500 feet,

Bond: $50,000

