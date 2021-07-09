Storm Readiness

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut emergency management officials are reminding Connecticut residents that with the height of hurricane season just around the corner, they should take the steps necessary to prepare for any type of severe weather that may impact the state. The Atlantic hurricane season runs each year from June 1 to November 30, with the principal threat period for Connecticut occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has issued a memo to their counterparts at the municipal level with guidance for the 2021 hurricane season.

“It’s never too early to make sure you and your family are prepared for natural disasters,” Governor Lamont said. “Hurricane season is part of our reality in New England, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure our residents stay safe, including reminding everyone about the steps they can take to protect themselves, such as making an emergency plan and pulling together emergency kits. A few small steps like these can go a long way, and save you time in the event that you need to act quickly.”

Governor Lamont is also encouraging residents to download the state’s CTPrepares app for their mobile devices. The app, which can be downloaded at no charge from the Apple iTunes store and the Google Play store, provides Connecticut residents with information that is useful in emergency situations, and also gives preparedness tips in advance of an emergency.

“Emergency management is constantly evolving as we train, exercise, and prepare for the next storm,” Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James C. Rovella said. “So as summer and fall approach, now is the time for residents and business owners to prepare for severe weather, including tropical storms and hurricanes. Staying informed by listening to trusted news and weather sources, knowing where your local shelters are, and knowing your evacuation zone will help you make important decisions to keep you and your family safe should a storm impact the state.”

“As Connecticut has reopened and we are recovering from the effects of COVID-19, we shouldn’t lose sight of hurricane season and doing all that we can to protect our property and loved ones,” Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais said. “Taking precautions and adequately preparing before catastrophe strikes is essential.”

Commissioner Mais says policyholders should discuss with their agent, broker, or insurance company if their current insurance coverage is still appropriate and adequate. In addition, consumers should take this time to make sure they fully understand their policy’s deductibles, including hurricane deductibles or voluntary wind deductibles. Commissioner Mais also remind residents that damage from flooding is excluded from homeowners, condo, and renters insurance, but separate policies can be purchased from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer with a standard 30-day waiting period. The Connecticut Insurance Department recommends consumers work with their insurance agent to compare quotes from both the NFIP and from privately owned insurance companies to make financially-sound choices on how to better manage their flood risk.

The following list includes some hurricane preparedness tips for residents:

Recommended items to include in a basic emergency supply kit

One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

A whistle to signal for help

Garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

A manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Food and litter requirements for any pets

Medicine or any special need items, including diapers for infants

Cleaning supplies that disinfect for COVID-19 and face masks should they be needed at a shelter

Family emergency plan

Be sure you and family members are aware of local shelter locations and your evacuation zone, especially if you live along the shoreline.

Identify an out-of-town contact. It may be easier to make a long-distance phone call than to call across town, so an out-of-town contact may be in a better position to communicate among separated family members.

Be sure every member of your family knows the phone number and has a cell phone, coins, or a prepaid phone card to call the emergency contact.

Plan ahead and pre-set a family group text conversation in your phones. Text messages can often get around network disruptions when a phone call might not be able to get through, and it uses less battery life.

Subscribe to alert services through CTAlert. Go to www.ct.gov/ctalert to register.

Protecting your possessions

It is important to review your insurance policies yearly and especially prior to the start of hurricane season.

Review your policy with an agent or contact the Connecticut Insurance Department to understand what is covered and what your coverage limits are to ensure you are receiving adequate protection.

Keep your policies and insurance contact information in a safe place.

Make an inventory of your possessions should your property be damaged and you have to make a claim.

