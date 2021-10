2021-10-16@5:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– I’ve got a number of of messages from viewers from Wheeler Avenue to Chopsey Hill Road area saying their power is out. Also a call from firefighters of a light being out by Highland Avenue causing traffic problems. UI outage map says there is no power outages reported. How about you? Is there an outage?

