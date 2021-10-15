STRATFORD – Stratford Police Chief Joe McNeil was awarded the “Distinguished Chief Award” by the Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut at their 2021 PCAC Distinguished Chiefs & Meritorious Service Awards Dinner held September 29th at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. McNeil, who has served as Stratford’s Chief of Police since 2016, began his service with the Stratford Police Department in 1994.

McNeil rose through the ranks, serving as a patrolman, detective sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and Deputy Chief prior to being named Chief. His tenure as Chief of Police has been distinguished by decreasing crime rates, and a ground-breaking community engagement program for officers and citizens which has become a national model for departments across the U.S., working to build trust and empathy between police officers and community members.

Many Stratford police officers, town officials and department heads attended the dinner in support of McNeil, including Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. McNeil was presented the award by Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour, who served as Police Chief in Stratford when McNeil was Deputy Chief.

“I am truly humbled and honored by this award,” said Chief McNeil. “This is a team effort to make our community a better place to live and work. I also thank Mayor Laura Hoydick for her support and unwavering commitment to the residents of Stratford.”

“In Joe McNeil our terrific and dedicated officers in the Stratford Police Department have a compassionate, experienced and supportive leader who puts has the safety of the community first, and has the well-being and skill-development of his officers as his primary objectives,” said Mayor Laura Hoydick. “Our town is blessed to have such a dedicated servant in this role, and I know the entire Town joins with me in congratulating Joe on this impressive and well-deserved recognition from the Police Commissioners Association.”

The Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut serves as a vital link between professional law enforcement officers and the public. Its objectives are to elevate the status of our local police departments through the exchange of ideas, information and experience, to foster public understanding and appreciation of the role of the police officer in society today; support legislation favorable to law and justice, improve training of police officers, and give recognition for outstanding performance in the field of law enforcement.