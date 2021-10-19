Fairfield News: Hate Crime Charges

FAIRFIELD – Chief Robert Kalamaras reports that the Fairfield Police Department arrested and charged a man with a hate crime following an incident in which the suspect allegedly accosted a masonry worker and yelled racist language at the man.

JOSEPH R. SORACCO, AGE 61, of FAIRFIELD, was charged with:

* Intimidation Based on Bigotry or Bias, second degree

* Reckless Endangerment, second degree

* Threatening, second degree

* Breach of Peace, second degree

On Saturday, Oct. 16, shortly after 1 p.m., Fairfield Police received a complaint of a man threatening and using racial slurs, apparently over a masonry worker’s truck being parked in such a way that it blocked a section of sidewalk adjacent to a lot where construction work is being done.

Through subsequent investigation, Fairfield Police learned that SORACCO angrily confronted the masonry worker and SORACCO allegedly brandished a knife during the argument and repeatedly used ethnic slurs.

SORACCO was arrested at the scene. Fairfield officers found SORACCO was in possession of multiple knives, and a handgun for which SORACCO had a permit to carry. Officers seized the gun and knives.

Through an in-depth follow-up investigation, Fairfield Police later learned that SORACCO owns several more firearms. The Fairfield Police Detective Bureau applied for and served a search and seizure warrant to remove all accessible firearms owned by SORACCO from his home.

SORACCO has been released on bond, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 9:30 a.m. at the GA Courthouse in Bridgeport.

Fairfield Police Crisis Intervention Officers followed up with SORACCO and his family on Sunday to facilitate connections with healthcare resources if needed.

“The Fairfield Police Department takes all matters of threatening and hate crimes very seriously, and urges the public to immediately report any such incidents that they may observe,” Chief Kalamaras said. “Thank you to the bystander who reported this incident, who assisted police by providing critical and timely information during this investigation.”