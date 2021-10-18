Westport News: Commercial Fire

2021-10-17@6:07AM (Saturday)–#Westport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial automatic fire alarm at 246Post Road East 6:07 am. Upon arrival, the Shift Commander reported smoke in one of the storefronts and the assignment was upgraded to a structure fire.

First two arriving companies located the fire and stretched a large hand line to quickly

extinguish the fire. An extensive search and overhaul of the building found no additional

fire and the building was cleared of smoke.



The initial response included 2 engine companies, 1 truck company and the Shift

Commander. The final response included 7 engines, 1 truck, 1 rescue, 5 command and

safety officers with mutual aid from Wilton, Norwalk, Fairfield, Westport Police

Department and Westport EMS.



The Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire to be accidental and no injuries were reported.

The Westport Fire Department would like to remind the public that smoke detectors save

lives and property, candles should never be left unattended, and everyone should have an

exit plan in the event of an emergency.