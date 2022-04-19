Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Stratford Announces 2022 Restaurant Week

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 19, 2022


April 24 – 30, 2022www.StratfordRestaurantWeek.com
STRATFORD, CT – Stratford’s popular Restaurant Week kicks-off on Sunday, April 24th and runs throughSaturday, April 30th. Over 20 Stratford restaurants are preparing to showcase the best of Stratford’s dining scene.
“Restaurant Week features some of the best of Stratford’s diverse cuisine and encourages patrons to support local small business,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “Stratford’s wide variety of dining establishments, combined with crave-worth discounts and deals promise to deliver, whether you’re ordering take-out or dining-in.”Restaurant Week patrons are invited to participate in the 2nd Annual Golden Fork Award. Visit any participating Restaurant Week business and send a picture of your receipt to info@StratfordRestaurantWeek.com. One lucky winner will receive The Golden Fork award, which was valued at over $500 in Stratford restaurant gift cards last year.The Stratford YMCA and Sterling House Community Center are offering free childcare on Thursday, April
28th and Saturday, April 30th. This is open to both members and non-members of each organization. Pre- registration is required.
Stratford Restaurant Week is a Celebrate Stratford event. Celebrate Stratford would like to thank our Restaurant Week sponsors, the Stratford Economic and Community Development Commission and Burns Construction, for their continued dedication to supporting our local restaurants.
For a list of participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week specials, and to learn more about The Golden Fork award and free childcare, please visit www.StratfordRestaurantWeek.com.

