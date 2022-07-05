Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

MAYOR HOYDICK ANNOUNCES KEY POLICE PROMOTIONS 

Jul 5, 2022

STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick and Police Chief Joseph McNeil have announced three promotions from within the ranks of the Stratford Police Department; Lieutenant Anthony Rhew is promoted to the rank of Captain, Sergeant James Lazaro is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and Officer David Sheehan is promoted to the rank of Sergeant. 

“We are pleased to announce these promotions today, as these officers have distinguished themselves in the performance of their duties to the citizens of the Town of Stratford, and among the finest in the ranks among our excellent professional police force,” said Mayor Hoydick.  “I know that Captain Rhew, Lieutenant Lazaro and Sergeant Sheehan will continue to the performances that have earned them these promotions, and will continue to be a credit to Stratford.” 

“These officers have performed notably in their previous posts, and we are proud to promote them this afternoon and give them their new assignments,” said Chief McNeil.  “These officers have embodied our ideals of service and dedication, and I look forward to seeing them rise to the challenges of their new roles in the service and protection of the citizens of Stratford.” 

Captain Rhew has been with the Stratford Police Department for 17 years and previously worked for the Milford Police Department. He is a graduate of UCONN and was previously assigned as the Lieutenant in charge of the Training Division. 

Lieutenant Lazaro has served with the Stratford Police Department for 20 years.  He is a graduate of Seton Hall and Columbia University and was last assigned as a Sergeant with the Patrol Division. 

Sergeant Sheehan has been with the Stratford Police Department for 7 years.  He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served with the Waterbury Police Department for 20 years.  He was last assigned to the Patrol Division as a police K-9 handler. 

The promotions took effect July 4th, with Town Clerk Susan Pawluk swearing them in to their new posts this afternoon in the Council Chambers at Stratford Town Hall. 

