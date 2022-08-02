Westport Cooling Centers

Governor Ned Lamont is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to
be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and remaining in
effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. The purpose of the protocol is to
ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot
conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and
other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information
regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some
relief from the hot conditions.
The following Westport locations have been designated as cooling centers,
please note the hours of operation below:
Center for Senior Activities : 21 Imperial Ave
Mon- Fri 8:30am-4:30pm
Westport Museum for History and Culture: 25 Avery Place
Tues-Sun 11am-5pm/Thurs 11am-7pm
Westport/Weston Family Y: 14 Alan Raymond Lane
Mon-Sun 10am-6pm
Longshore Pool : Longshore Club Park, off S. Compo
Mon – Fri 12:30pm–8pm
