Westport Cooling Centers

Governor Ned Lamont is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to

be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and remaining in

effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. The purpose of the protocol is to

ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot

conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and

other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information

regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some

relief from the hot conditions.

The following Westport locations have been designated as cooling centers,

please note the hours of operation below:



Center for Senior Activities : 21 Imperial Ave

Mon- Fri 8:30am-4:30pm



Westport Museum for History and Culture: 25 Avery Place

Tues-Sun 11am-5pm/Thurs 11am-7pm



Westport/Weston Family Y: 14 Alan Raymond Lane

Mon-Sun 10am-6pm



Longshore Pool : Longshore Club Park, off S. Compo

Mon – Fri 12:30pm–8pm

