Westport

Westport Cooling Centers

Aug 2, 2022

Governor Ned Lamont is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to
be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and remaining in
effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. The purpose of the protocol is to
ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot
conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and
other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information
regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some
relief from the hot conditions.

The following Westport locations have been designated as cooling centers,
please note the hours of operation below: 
 
Center for Senior Activities : 21 Imperial Ave  
Mon- Fri 8:30am-4:30pm  
 
Westport Museum for History and Culture: 25 Avery Place  
Tues-Sun 11am-5pm/Thurs 11am-7pm 
 
Westport/Weston Family Y: 14 Alan Raymond Lane  
Mon-Sun 10am-6pm 
 
Longshore Pool : Longshore Club Park, off S. Compo 
Mon – Fri 12:30pm–8pm

