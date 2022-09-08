Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

APPLICATION OF AQUARION WATER COMPANY TO AMEND RATE SCHEDULE

Sep 8, 2022

Westport, CT – Westport Officials have been notified that Aquarion Water Company recently-filed a rate case before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).  The proceeding, PURA Docket No. 22-07-01Application of Aquarion Water Company of Connecticut to Amend its Rate Schedule, was initiated on July 1, 2022 when Aquarion Water filed a Notice of Intent, and continues with the receipt of the company’s formal application, which was filed on August 29, 2022. 

A regulated utility may recover costs incurred to provide safe, reliable service plus a reasonable rate of return. Such utilities may file an application with PURA with proposed amended distribution rates, which initiates a rate case.  PURA has 200 days to complete a water utility rate case, whereby the final step includes a decision that will be voted on by the three PURA commissioners. Parties in the rate case include the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC), along with other interested parties that may include municipalities and organizations representing specific classes of customers. 

