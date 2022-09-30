STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN VOLUNTEERS HONORED

#Stratford CT– The Stratford Library has announced that teen volunteers, Avanti Prabakaran, Grace Molina, Candice Northrup and Kaylyn Shoy have received The President’s Volunteer Service Award from this past year. Molina, Northrup and Shoy

received the Gold Award and Prabakaran received the Bronze. In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s

strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.