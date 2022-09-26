Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Saving at the Supermarket

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 26, 2022

The Stratford Library has announced that it will host a virtual, live program about the spiraling costs of food shopping,  “Saving at the Supermarket!”,with guest speaker Jill Patterson, RDN,is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4 from 12-1 pm.  The program, available on the Library’s Zoom platform, is free and open to the public.

Everyone is noticing and talking about skyrocketing grocery prices.  The Stratford Library’s informative and engaging workshop will explain strategies to slash grocery bills while eating nutritiously.  Get ready to feel energized with healthy nutrient rich foods and saving money!  Specific action strategies, interactive game questions and recipe resources will be included.  As a registered dietitian and nutrition expert, Jill Patterson also brings her background of menu planning on a budget for school systems, consulting for grocery store chains and being a cost-conscious shopper herself.

Jill Patterson, RDN is an award-winning registered dietitian nutritionist, certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor.  She has been quoted in the Huffington Post, Parents Magazine, and local news outlets and specializes in providing wellness education programs that inspire individuals to implement healthy habits.  She works with community organizations and workplaces and has provided programs for libraries, senior centers, town departments and more.  Patterson is passionate about helping people live their happiest healthiest lives! 

 “Saving at the Supermarket!” will be held on October 4 from 12-1 pm on the Zoom platform.  To register online and receive a Zoom invitation for the program visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/9431078.

For further information call the Stratford Library at: 203.385-4162

This press release is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford Health Department to Offer Flu and Covid-19 Vaccines. 

Sep 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Health Department to Offer Flu and Covid-19 Vaccines. 

Sep 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Boat In Distress

Sep 18, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Saving at the Supermarket

Sep 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Health Department to Offer Flu and Covid-19 Vaccines. 

Sep 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG LEADS CALL TO FCC TO EXPAND ANTI-ROBOCALL PROTECTIONS

Sep 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Route 8 Rollover

Sep 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick