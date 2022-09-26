The Stratford Library has announced that it will host a virtual, live program about the spiraling costs of food shopping, “Saving at the Supermarket!”,with guest speaker Jill Patterson, RDN,is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4 from 12-1 pm. The program, available on the Library’s Zoom platform, is free and open to the public.

Everyone is noticing and talking about skyrocketing grocery prices. The Stratford Library’s informative and engaging workshop will explain strategies to slash grocery bills while eating nutritiously. Get ready to feel energized with healthy nutrient rich foods and saving money! Specific action strategies, interactive game questions and recipe resources will be included. As a registered dietitian and nutrition expert, Jill Patterson also brings her background of menu planning on a budget for school systems, consulting for grocery store chains and being a cost-conscious shopper herself.

Jill Patterson, RDN is an award-winning registered dietitian nutritionist, certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor. She has been quoted in the Huffington Post, Parents Magazine, and local news outlets and specializes in providing wellness education programs that inspire individuals to implement healthy habits. She works with community organizations and workplaces and has provided programs for libraries, senior centers, town departments and more. Patterson is passionate about helping people live their happiest healthiest lives!

“Saving at the Supermarket!” will be held on October 4 from 12-1 pm on the Zoom platform. To register online and receive a Zoom invitation for the program visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/9431078.

For further information call the Stratford Library at: 203.385-4162

