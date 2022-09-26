Stratford Health Department to Offer Flu and Covid-19 Vaccines. 

Stratford, Connecticut (September 20th, 2022) – The Stratford Health Department is hosting a series of vaccination clinics for Stratford residents in September and October. The clinics will be offered, by appointment only, at the Birdseye Municipal Complex, located at 468 Birdseye Street in Stratford.

Dates:

Wednesday, September 28 th 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Flu and Covid-19 shots)

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Flu and Covid-19 shots) Wednesday, October 5 th 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Flu and Covid-19 shots)

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (Flu and Covid-19 shots) Wednesday, October 12th 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Flu vaccine only).

This is a Minions-themed clinic so please bring your children for flu shots and free giveaways.

Wednesday, October 26th 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Flu and Covid-19 shots)

The CDC urges every the public keep up-to-date with routine vaccinations. “Keeping up with vaccinations against these viruses is the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe” says Bernice Bova, Public Health Nurse.

The Stratford Health Department is taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of visitors coming in for an appointment. Masks will be required when inside the office.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Available vaccines include Influenza vaccine and Covid-19 Vaccine. We have the new Bivalent Moderna Booster. Insurance is needed for all flu vaccines. We accept the following insurance: Blue Cross, Cigna, Aetna, Medicare Part B, and Connecticare. We do not accept United Healthcare Insurance.

For questions or to schedule an appointment, please call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090 or follow this link https://stratfordhealthdepartment7509.setmore.com.

