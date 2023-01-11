Ansonia News: Accident Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On January 10, 2023 Arsene Ndabian, age 64 of Bridgeport, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the November 4, 2022 motor vehicle accident on Division Street where an 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and seriously injured. Ndabian was the driver of the van that struck and dragged the pedestrian, he was charged with Assault Third Degree, Reckless Driving, and Unsafe Movement. Ndabian was released on $2,500 non-surety bond with a court date of January 24, 2023 in Derby Superior Court.