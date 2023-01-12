Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ansonia News: Gun Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, at about 10:30 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of a fight on Grove Street. The first arriving officers met with the victim who reported he was assaulted by his neighbor and then threatened with a handgun by a friend of the neighbor. The neighbor was identified as David Ehler Jr., age 51 of Ansonia, and his friend was identified as George Lanker, age 51 of Ansonia. Lenker, who is a convicted felon, admitted to possessing a handgun, turned the gun over to the officers, and the handgun had no serial numbers.

David Ehler Jr. was charged with Assault Third Degree, and Breach of Peace Second Degree, he was released on a $500.00 bond and has a court date of January 26, 2023 at Derby Superior Court.

George Lenker was charged with Threatening First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Altering a Firearm, and Breach of Peace Second Degree. Lenker was held on a $20,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on January 12, 2023.

