Valley

Ansonia News: Robbery Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

Jan 14, 2023

On January 13, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male from New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. At the time of the robbery the male was 17-years-old, making him a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his name will not be released at this time. This is the second arrest in the investigation, on October 6, 2022, Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven was arrested for his involvement in the robbery.

The 18-year-old male was charged with Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree, Larceny Sixth Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Sixth Degree. He was turned over to juvenile authorities, he will be presented in Juvenile Court where a determination will be made about the transfer of his case to adult court.

