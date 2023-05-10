Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Town of Stratford To Host Annual Veterans Breakfast 

May 9, 2023

 

STRATFORD — Mayor Laura R. Hoydick announced today that the Town of Stratford will host this year’s Veterans Breakfast on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The annual event, which has provided breakfast for more than 1,000 veterans since 2012, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. and will be held at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. There is no charge for veterans or their guest, who will receive a full traditional breakfast. 

 “This is a wonderful, annual event to honor our Stratford veterans,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “I look forward to seeing familiar faces and new ones, and to be able to honor the service and the sacrifice of all our local veterans who selflessly fought to protect our country and our freedom. I’m happy to also announce State Representative David Yaccarino will be joining us at this year’s breakfast. We look forward to hearing from him, as well as having the invocation by Reverend Bob Atkins, a veteran and pastor for VFW and the Baptist Church at Paradise Green. I thank them both for attending and for their service to our country.”  

The deadline to register is this Friday, May 12, 2023. Veterans and non-veterans who are interested in attending should please RSVP via this link. Please email kdoyle@townofstratford.com or call the Mayor’s Office at (203) 385-4001 for any questions regarding attendance.  

Additional details of the event are available at www.townofstratford.com/veterans.  

