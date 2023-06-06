Arrest made in TD Bank Robbery

On 06/02/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 46-year-old Bernadette

Diana Volikas for the bank robbery that occurred at TD Bank on 05/04/2023.

Volikas was quickly identified as a suspect as Stratford Police Department

investigated a similar robbery, which occurred in their town in February. Officers

from Shelton and Stratford Police Department responded to Volika’s residence

located in Milford. Officers made contact with Volikas, who was taken into

custody on the arrest warrant held by Stratford Police Department.

Volikas who has been incarcerated since the arrest on 05/04/2023 was served on

the Shelton arrest warrant on 06/02/2023 charging her with Robbery 1 st degree

Degree and Larceny 4th Degree. Volikas was placed on a $20,000.00 bond for the

Shelton Bank Robbery and remained in the custody of the Department of

Corrections. Volikas is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on

06/22/2023.