Arrest made in TD Bank Robbery

On 06/02/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 46-year-old Bernadette
Diana Volikas for the bank robbery that occurred at TD Bank on 05/04/2023.
Volikas was quickly identified as a suspect as Stratford Police Department
investigated a similar robbery, which occurred in their town in February. Officers
from Shelton and Stratford Police Department responded to Volika’s residence
located in Milford. Officers made contact with Volikas, who was taken into
custody on the arrest warrant held by Stratford Police Department.
Volikas who has been incarcerated since the arrest on 05/04/2023 was served on
the Shelton arrest warrant on 06/02/2023 charging her with Robbery 1 st degree
Degree and Larceny 4th Degree. Volikas was placed on a $20,000.00 bond for the
Shelton Bank Robbery and remained in the custody of the Department of
Corrections. Volikas is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on
06/22/2023.