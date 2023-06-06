Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Arrest made in TD Bank Robbery

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 6, 2023

On 06/02/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 46-year-old Bernadette

Diana Volikas for the bank robbery that occurred at TD Bank on 05/04/2023.

Volikas was quickly identified as a suspect as Stratford Police Department

investigated a similar robbery, which occurred in their town in February. Officers

from Shelton and Stratford Police Department responded to Volika’s residence

located in Milford. Officers made contact with Volikas, who was taken into

custody on the arrest warrant held by Stratford Police Department.

Volikas who has been incarcerated since the arrest on 05/04/2023 was served on

the Shelton arrest warrant on 06/02/2023 charging her with Robbery 1 st degree

Degree and Larceny 4th Degree. Volikas was placed on a $20,000.00 bond for the

Shelton Bank Robbery and remained in the custody of the Department of

Corrections. Volikas is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on

06/22/2023.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield Uncategorized

Southport News: Alternative High School Set Fire

Jun 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

**State Police —2023 Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Statistics – 05/28/2023**

May 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES AVID TELECOM OVER ILLEGAL ROBOCALLS

May 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Arrest made in TD Bank Robbery

Jun 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Crash!

Jun 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Shots Fired

Jun 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Park Av Homicide

Jun 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick