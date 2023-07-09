Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Route 8 Wrong Way Driver

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 9, 2023

Terron Jones of the Bridgeport Emergency Communications said in a statement” Today  Around 1842hrs a wrong way driver entered the ramp on the south bound side of route 8. This resulted in more than 4 vehicles involved in the crash. At least 4 people were transported to the hospital with regard to the initial reports.  The State Solice are on-scene and are the lead investigators on this incident”.

2023-07-09@6:37pm–#Bridgeport CT– cttraffic–

State police put out a warning of a wrong way driver on

Route 8 southbound near exit 5. A few moments later a call went out

for a crash between exit 3 and 4 with entrapment

THE HIGHWAY IS NOW REPORTED SHUTDOWN FOR EXTRICATION

(Not visible on the traffic cams, if you have a photo or video

please post it below)

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

