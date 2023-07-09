Route 8 Wrong Way Driver

Terron Jones of the Bridgeport Emergency Communications said in a statement” Today Around 1842hrs a wrong way driver entered the ramp on the south bound side of route 8. This resulted in more than 4 vehicles involved in the crash. At least 4 people were transported to the hospital with regard to the initial reports. The State Solice are on-scene and are the lead investigators on this incident”.

2023-07-09@6:37pm–#Bridgeport CT– cttraffic–

State police put out a warning of a wrong way driver on

Route 8 southbound near exit 5. A few moments later a call went out

for a crash between exit 3 and 4 with entrapment

THE HIGHWAY IS NOW REPORTED SHUTDOWN FOR EXTRICATION

(Not visible on the traffic cams, if you have a photo or video

please post it below)