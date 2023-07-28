Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford News: Free Concert

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 28, 2023

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will be hosting a free library concert featuring Chris from the LeafJumpers Band on Monday, July 31 at 6 pm. It is free and open to the public.

Chris will be performing songs from the 80s, 90s and 00s and his concert is recommended for anyone over the age of 12. Parents with small children (ages 5-11) are invited to drop them off at the Children’s Department before attending the concert. Infants are welcomed at the concert but walking toddlers and preschoolers should stay home.

The concert will be held in the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room from 6-7:30 pm. Nonalcoholic beer tasting will be offered at intermission.

Register online at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/10436248

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

TOWN OF STRATFORD INITIATES COOLING CENTER PROTOCOL 

Jul 27, 2023 Alex
Stratford

Stratford News: Sexual Assault

Jul 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Stratford

I-95 Woes

Jul 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Mattress Fire

Jul 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Free Concert

Jul 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG JOINSCOALITION TO EXPAND LANGUAGE ACCESS FOR SEVEREWEATHER EMERGENCY ALERTS

Jul 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Jul 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick