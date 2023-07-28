Stratford News: Free Concert

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will be hosting a free library concert featuring Chris from the LeafJumpers Band on Monday, July 31 at 6 pm. It is free and open to the public.

Chris will be performing songs from the 80s, 90s and 00s and his concert is recommended for anyone over the age of 12. Parents with small children (ages 5-11) are invited to drop them off at the Children’s Department before attending the concert. Infants are welcomed at the concert but walking toddlers and preschoolers should stay home.

The concert will be held in the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room from 6-7:30 pm. Nonalcoholic beer tasting will be offered at intermission.

Register online at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/10436248