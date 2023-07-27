TOWN OF STRATFORD INITIATES COOLING CENTER PROTOCOL 

STRATFORD, CT – Due to receiving an Extreme Warm Weather Advisory notice from the State of Connecticut, the Town of Stratford has initiated its Cooling Center protocol. This protocol is enacted from 8AM Wednesday, July 26th, to 8AM Sunday, July 30th. Mayor Hoydick is advising residents, particularly those who are most vulnerable, to take precautions ahead of the extreme temperatures that are forecast to impact over the next several days.

For Overnight and long-term sheltering residents need to contact the 221 System by dialing 211. All cooling centers will be posted and updated under the State of Connecticut WEBEOC website.

Stratford Center Availability:

Birdseye Municipal Complex

468 Birdseye Street

M-F 8:30 am to 5:00 pm



Stratford Library

2203 Main Street

M-Thurs 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

F-Sat 10:00 am to 5:00 pm



Stratford YMCA

3045 Main Street

M-Thurs 5:30 am to 9:00 pm

F 5:30 am to 8:00 pm

Sat 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Sun 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Some prevention tips to stay safe in extreme heat include:

– Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.

– Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

– Take cool showers or baths.

– Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

– Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

– Drink more water than usual.