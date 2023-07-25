Stratford News: Sexual Assault

#Stratford CT– In June 2023 Stratford Police Department received a complaint from an adult female alleging she was sexually assaulted by a known male. The female accused Roderick C Ricketts, 44 years old of Stratford, of inappropriately touching her in mid-June. After a thorough investigation into the allegations, an arrest warrant was applied for and granted for the following charges:

Sexual Assault 4th Degree 53a-73a

On July 20, 2023 Mr. Ricketts, turned himself in, was processed, posted his bond, then released with a court date set for 7-31-2023.