Traffic Advisory – Great Duck Race and Westport Sidewalk Sale

The Westport Sunrise Rotary will be holding their annual Great Duck Race event on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The event’s footprint will encompass Jesup Green as well as the Taylor Municipal Parking Lot. To accommodate the set-up of the various activities associated with the event, please be advised that the municipal lot will be completely closed to the public beginning on the evening of Friday, June 28, and will re-open on the afternoon of Saturday, June 29.

The weekend will also feature two other events that will impact local traffic. The first is a sidewalk sale in the downtown area, scheduled to run from Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30. Many local merchants are expected to participate in this event. The second is the annual United Nations “jUNe Day” event. With the additional limitations on downtown parking caused by the Duck Race event’s use of the municipal lot, motorists should expect increased pedestrian traffic as well as traffic delays in the area throughout the day. Attendees are additionally reminded to use the marked crosswalks in the area when patronizing these events.