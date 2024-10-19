Westport Fire Department partner with Bridgeport Rescue Mission for the annual “Share the Warmth” Coat Drive

Westport, CT – The Westport Fire Department, led by Fire Chief Nick Marsan, is proud to partner with Bridgeport Rescue Mission for the annual “Share the Warmth” Coat Drive

As colder months approach, the Westport Fire Department invites the community to help keep neighbors in need warm this winter. Chief Marsan noted, “This drive impacts hundreds of men, women, and children from some of the area’s most distressed neighborhoods. A coat may seem simple, but it’s essential for many children and adults in nearby communities.”

We are accepting donations of new or gently used (and clean) winter coats, hats, mittens/gloves, and snow suits at the following locations through November 12th:

Westport Fire Headquarters: 515 Post Road East

Westport Senior Center: 21 Imperial Avenue

Town Hall: 11 Myrtle Avenue

Collection boxes will also be placed at several public schools around town. Once collected, Westport firefighters will sort and transport these items to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Deputy Fire Marshal Rob Lenois, President of the Westport Uniformed Firefighters Charitable Foundation, highlighted the community’s vital role in the effort: “This drive allows us to give back and ease the burdens on local families. Last year, thanks to the generosity of this community, we distributed over 1,350 coats.”

Anna Rycenga, a Westport resident and volunteer, added: “Please join the WFD and me this winter in supporting families in need. Many go without a warm coat, but together, we can make a meaningful difference by sharing the warmth—one coat at a time.”

Bridgeport Rescue Mission provides food, safe housing & addiction recovery services in Coastal Connecticut. They offer services and programs such as safe housing, where men and women are provided clothing and hot meals. Programs and services provided by Bridgeport Rescue Mission are free of charge; granting our neighbors in need an opportunity for hope and a pathway to change. BridgeportRescueMission.org