DRAWINGS BY LAUTIER AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

Original drawings by artist Charles Lautier will be the March/April 2025 art exhibit at the Stratford Library. It is the first appearance for the Stratford resident at the library. The exhibit, entitled Scenes from Nature and Beyond, is free and open to the public.

Charles Lautier is an immigrant from the Republic of Malta. Currently retired, he started his career as a mechanical draftsman who began the old-fashioned way, with pencil and paper. This skill was, in part, transferable to drawing with colored pencils, a medium he has been working with for several years. He has recently exhibited at the Sterling Community Center at two events organized by the Arts Alliance of Stratford. Lautier is drawn to subjects from nature, but this new exhibit also explores a variety of other themes.

The artist will host a reception at the library on Saturday, March 1, from 2-4 pm. During the run of the exhibit, a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of Lautier’s work will be donated to the Stratford Library.

Viewing hours for the Scenes from Nature and Beyond art exhibit are:

Monday-Thursday: 10 am – 8 pm

Friday-Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday: 1 pm – 5 pm

The display is located in the Main Lobby of the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford, and will continue through April 2025.

For further information, call the library’s Public Relations and Programming Office at 203-385-4162 or visit www.stratfordlibrary.org.