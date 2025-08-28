Municipal Improvement to be Reviewed at Upcoming Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

Westport, CT – P&Z Department Planner Michael Tartaglia announced today that on Monday, September 8 at 6:00pm, the Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission will hold a public meeting to review an §8-24 Municipal Improvement.

Westport Human Services Director Elaine Daignault is seeking a report from the P&Z Commission pursuant to C.G.S. §8-24, Municipal Improvement, related to displaying a public art sculpture in front of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA) located at 60 Compo Road South. The art will be a painted, welded steel sculpture by artist Carole Eisner entitled “Queen of Hearts.” It will measure 72” H x 487” W x 48” D, and will be displayed north of the WCSA, immediately to the right of the entrance. The sculpture will be displayed for 5 years.

The September 8 public meeting will be held remotely using Zoom, it will be live streamed on the Town’s website at www.westportct.gov, and/or will be accessible on Optimum Government Access Channel 1310. The remote meeting link is published on the meeting agenda available on the Town’s website on the “Meeting List and Calendar” web page.

Written comments may be submitted and should be sent to PandZ@westportct.gov by 12:00pm on the day of the meeting if intended to be distributed for consideration by members of the P&Z Commission. Written comments received after 12:00pm on the day of the meeting will be added to the record but will not be distributed until the next business day. Meeting materials are available at www.westportct.gov, on the P&Z Dept. web page under “P&Z Pending Applications & Recent Approvals.”