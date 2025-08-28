Westport

Municipal Improvement to be Reviewed at Upcoming Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 28, 2025

Westport, CT – P&Z Department Planner Michael Tartaglia announced today that on Monday, September 8 at 6:00pm, the Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission will hold a public meeting to review an §8-24 Municipal Improvement.

Westport Human Services Director Elaine Daignault is seeking a report from the P&Z Commission pursuant to C.G.S. §8-24, Municipal Improvement, related to displaying a public art sculpture in front of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA) located at 60 Compo Road South. The art will be a painted, welded steel sculpture by artist Carole Eisner entitled “Queen of Hearts.” It will measure 72” H x 487” W x 48” D, and will be displayed north of the WCSA, immediately to the right of the entrance. The sculpture will be displayed for 5 years.

The September 8 public meeting will be held remotely using Zoom, it will be live streamed on the Town’s website at www.westportct.gov, and/or will be accessible on Optimum Government Access Channel 1310. The remote meeting link is published on the meeting agenda available on the Town’s website on the “Meeting List and Calendar” web page.

Written comments may be submitted and should be sent to PandZ@westportct.gov by 12:00pm on the day of the meeting if intended to be distributed for consideration by members of the P&Z Commission. Written comments received after 12:00pm on the day of the meeting will be added to the record but will not be distributed until the next business day. Meeting materials are available at www.westportct.gov, on the P&Z Dept. web page under “P&Z Pending Applications & Recent Approvals.”

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

WESTPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT’S 2025 BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY CAMPAIGN

Aug 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Launches Back-to-School & Afterschool Care Campaign

Aug 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Alert – Fake “Invoices” from Westport P&Z Department

Aug 14, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Municipal Improvement to be Reviewed at Upcoming Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

Aug 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield U, Public Schools Launch Athlete-Led Mentorship Program for Kids

Aug 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Crash at Wendy’s

Aug 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Fire At Bridgeport Energy

Aug 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick