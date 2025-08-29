Westport

Westport Police Department Traffic Advisory

Aug 29, 2025

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department announces the upcoming closure of Wakeman
Farm Drive for paving operations. This closure will take place on Wednesday, September 3,
2025, from approximately 7:00am to 1:00pm. It will extend from the stretch of roadway beginning
at the intersection with Cross Highway and extending to the area of the baseball fields. This
work area will be completely inaccessible to all traffic and will be unavailable for parking.

