Westport

Sherwood Mill Cove Tide Gate Replacement Project to Begin After Labor Day

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 30, 2025

Westport, CT – The Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments announced today that the Sherwood Mill Cove Tide Gate Project is scheduled to begin shortly after Labor Day and will continue through Memorial Day 2026. The scheduled work includes the repair of two tide gates and a spillway, reconstruction of a wooden pier and four short sections of seawalls, as well as repair of the longer seawall sections.

During construction, portions of two municipal parking lots will be used for staging equipment and materials. Residents and visitors should be aware of the following temporary impacts:

Old Mill Parking Lot – 10 spaces will be unavailable.

Soundview Parking Lot – 20 spaces will be unavailable.

The Town of Westport appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this important infrastructure project is completed. The work is being conducted in coordination with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Questions regarding the project should be directed at the Westport Department of Public Works.

Questions regarding beach operations and parking should be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Additional updates will be shared as the project progresses.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport Police Department Traffic Advisory

Aug 29, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Municipal Improvement to be Reviewed at Upcoming Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting

Aug 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

WESTPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT’S 2025 BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY CAMPAIGN

Aug 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Keep The Shiny Side Up!

Aug 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Sherwood Mill Cove Tide Gate Replacement Project to Begin After Labor Day

Aug 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Car Hits Building

Aug 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Brush Fire

Aug 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick