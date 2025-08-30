Sherwood Mill Cove Tide Gate Replacement Project to Begin After Labor Day

Westport, CT – The Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments announced today that the Sherwood Mill Cove Tide Gate Project is scheduled to begin shortly after Labor Day and will continue through Memorial Day 2026. The scheduled work includes the repair of two tide gates and a spillway, reconstruction of a wooden pier and four short sections of seawalls, as well as repair of the longer seawall sections.

During construction, portions of two municipal parking lots will be used for staging equipment and materials. Residents and visitors should be aware of the following temporary impacts:

Old Mill Parking Lot – 10 spaces will be unavailable.

Soundview Parking Lot – 20 spaces will be unavailable.

The Town of Westport appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this important infrastructure project is completed. The work is being conducted in coordination with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Questions regarding the project should be directed at the Westport Department of Public Works.

Questions regarding beach operations and parking should be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Additional updates will be shared as the project progresses.