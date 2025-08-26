Stratford

Sterling Community Center Hosts Annual Down & Dirty 5K at Short Beach

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 26, 2025

Stratford, CT – September 6, 2025 – The Sterling Community Center is proud to present its annual Down & Dirty 5K Obstacle Race at Stratford’s scenic Short Beach. This family-friendly event has become a beloved community tradition, drawing hundreds of participants from across the region to tackle an obstacle-filled course while raising critical funds to support Sterling’s youth programs and services.

Participants ages 8 and up will face 18 obstacles including mud pits, sand, climbing walls, and water challenges, with waves launching every 10 minutes from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Proceeds from the event benefit Sterling’s Youth Athletics, Financial Aid initiatives, and Resource Connection Food Pantry, including senior food delivery and the Food-4-Kids program.

“Each year, the Down & Dirty 5K brings our community together in an incredible display of teamwork, fun, and generosity,” said Annya White-Brown of Sterling Community Center. “This race is about more than getting muddy—it’s about ensuring every child has access to opportunities, while also supporting families in need through our community programs.”

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM (waves every 10 minutes)
  • Location: Short Beach, 1 Dorne Drive, Stratford, CT
  • Who: Hundreds of runners and families, ages 8 and up, along with community leaders, volunteers, and local businesses.

Generous sponsors of this year’s event include Coastal Bridge Advisors, Ahlberg & Glad, LLC, Whiting-Turner, Walter & Merle Baum Foundation, Ashcroft, SCG-UI Avangrid, The Milford Bank, M&T Bank, Aquarion Water Company, Level Up Gym, Hubbell Water Heaters, Cibus Latin Fusion, Three Wing Aviation, Servpro Team Geaski, and numerous local businesses.

