Stratford

Sterling Down & Dirty 5K Returns This September!

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 21, 2025

Stratford, CT –August 20, 2025– Sterling Community Center is thrilled to announce the return of
its 12th annual Down & Dirty 5K Obstacle Run, happening September 6, 2025 at Short
Beach in Stratford.
This unique, family-friendly fundraiser invites participants ages 8 and up of all fitness levels to
run, walk, skip, or dance their way through an unforgettable 5K getting dirty and sandy, all in
support of Sterling Community Center programs and services.
The event kicks off with the first wave at 8:30 AM, continuing through midday.
With over 18 obstacles, like Muddy Puddles, the Wall, Super Swing, and Soccer Darts, the
Sterling Down & Dirty 5K is more than just a race, it’s a celebration of community and giving
back. Whether you’re in it to challenge yourself or just have fun with friends, every participant
helps raise funds for Sterling Community Center’s programs and services including Youth
Athletics, Financial Aid, and our Resource Connection Food Pantry.
Participants can register as individuals or rally friends, family, or colleagues to form a team and
bring the energy on race day to raise funds for SCC.
Team Categories Includes:
● General Teams: Family, friends, clubs, and community members
● Sterling Spirit Teams: Represent your corner of SCC: athletics, day camp, after-school,
volunteers and supporters
● School Teams: Students, staff, and families can represent their schools
● Corporate Teams: Companies can boost team spirit, and workplace pride while giving
back
Themed outfits and big spirit are encouraged, prizes are on the line for Best Team Spirit and
Most Funds Raised in each category!

Ready to sign up? Visit www.sterlingdownanddirty5k.com to register.
Our Impact So Far
● $250,000+ raised for SCC programs and services
● 300+ people, families, & children participate each year

Get involved without Running:
We’re also looking for enthusiastic Obstacle Facilitators and Course Guides to help make the
day unforgettable. For more information, ticket purchases, sponsorship inquiries, and volunteer
opportunities please email chuda@sterlingcc.org

About Sterling Community Center: Sterling Community Center is a multi-service
organization focused on creating impactful and inclusive programs and services that engage
and cultivate a thriving community. With over 90 years of history, we are guided by values of
welcoming all, leading with compassion and dignity, and embracing the diversity of the
community we serve. Our constellation of offerings include athletics, youth development,
volunteer opportunities, and programs for all ages. Through the Resource Connection
programs, we provide food assistance and support to neighbors facing times of need. We
strive to bring people together and nurture a community we can all be proud of.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

House Fire Put Out By Gardening Hose

Aug 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Health Department Continues Back-to-School Physicals & Immunizations Clinics for 2025

Aug 10, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN AUGUST 2025

Aug 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Another “Uber on Water” Rescue at Seaside Park

Aug 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested After Rollover Crash Leads to DUI and Narcotics Charges

Aug 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Sterling Down & Dirty 5K Returns This September!

Aug 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Students to See Bus Service Restored Under Negotiated Agreement

Aug 21, 2025 Stephen Krauchick