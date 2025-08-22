Sterling Down & Dirty 5K Returns This September!

Stratford, CT –August 20, 2025– Sterling Community Center is thrilled to announce the return of

its 12th annual Down & Dirty 5K Obstacle Run, happening September 6, 2025 at Short

Beach in Stratford.

This unique, family-friendly fundraiser invites participants ages 8 and up of all fitness levels to

run, walk, skip, or dance their way through an unforgettable 5K getting dirty and sandy, all in

support of Sterling Community Center programs and services.

The event kicks off with the first wave at 8:30 AM, continuing through midday.

With over 18 obstacles, like Muddy Puddles, the Wall, Super Swing, and Soccer Darts, the

Sterling Down & Dirty 5K is more than just a race, it’s a celebration of community and giving

back. Whether you’re in it to challenge yourself or just have fun with friends, every participant

helps raise funds for Sterling Community Center’s programs and services including Youth

Athletics, Financial Aid, and our Resource Connection Food Pantry.

Participants can register as individuals or rally friends, family, or colleagues to form a team and

bring the energy on race day to raise funds for SCC.

Team Categories Includes:

● General Teams: Family, friends, clubs, and community members

● Sterling Spirit Teams: Represent your corner of SCC: athletics, day camp, after-school,

volunteers and supporters

● School Teams: Students, staff, and families can represent their schools

● Corporate Teams: Companies can boost team spirit, and workplace pride while giving

back

Themed outfits and big spirit are encouraged, prizes are on the line for Best Team Spirit and

Most Funds Raised in each category!

Ready to sign up? Visit www.sterlingdownanddirty5k.com to register.

Our Impact So Far

● $250,000+ raised for SCC programs and services

● 300+ people, families, & children participate each year

Get involved without Running:

We’re also looking for enthusiastic Obstacle Facilitators and Course Guides to help make the

day unforgettable. For more information, ticket purchases, sponsorship inquiries, and volunteer

opportunities please email chuda@sterlingcc.org

About Sterling Community Center: Sterling Community Center is a multi-service

organization focused on creating impactful and inclusive programs and services that engage

and cultivate a thriving community. With over 90 years of history, we are guided by values of

welcoming all, leading with compassion and dignity, and embracing the diversity of the

community we serve. Our constellation of offerings include athletics, youth development,

volunteer opportunities, and programs for all ages. Through the Resource Connection

programs, we provide food assistance and support to neighbors facing times of need. We

strive to bring people together and nurture a community we can all be proud of.